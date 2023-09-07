To the editor,
My husband and I have called North Branch home for nearly two decades. We both own businesses here, and I have had the honor of sitting on the City Council for the past seven years. Today I write to you as a concerned resident.
When I was a member of the North Branch Water and Light (NWBL) Commission, we experienced significant changes during my tenure. In January, 2020, the service fee was lowered from $25 to $20, and water rates plummeted from $7.70 per 1000 to $5.70.
Now that the leadership is under our Public Works Department, it is refreshing to see our bills have decreased. However, when the conversation began regarding ECE purchasing the power side I voted in favor in the beginning, but in August, 2022, I found out that we were on track of making $1.1 million and I began to ask some questions. The answers were somewhat confusing and when I pressed the issue we were met with a lot of resistance and defiance from our city administrator, and the questions and concerns were never addressed or discussed with us.
I had also asked for details on how the liquor stores could bring in more money, to decrease taxes for our city, but Ms. Fry informed me she wouldn’t be talking about that with me. Similarly, I have requested additional information on the management’s efficacy and was not given any answers.
Ms. Fry is trying to persuade the Commission that, if they can get the voters to dissolve the NBWL Commission and let her have control of the water fund, it would result in a one-time savings of $173,600. However, there were no documents presented to back up this assertion, and only the City Clerk gave analysis on the matter, not the Finance Director. This lack of transparency has caused a lot of unrest with me and among our constituents. Ms. Fry is proposing to raise taxes in North Branch by 13.9%. It’s time for us to obtain the information and educate ourselves on where the money comes from (sewer & water customers, liquor store sales, property taxes among other sources) and how our money is being spent.
I urge you to please get involved by attending city council meetings and join us in our search for answers. We’re counting on you. Thank you.
Kelly Neider
North Branch
