To the editor,
Wow! Can you believe how crazy our journeys have been this past year? Now…crazy is not all bad. I am sure that we can all identify a few positive crazy moments within the plethora of negatively impactful invasions into our lives this past year. But, fact of the matter is…2021 was a very troubling year! There were so many moments when we felt alone, abandoned, or betrayed. Many of those in whom we put our trust and voted into office let us down.
But continuing to look back and complain gets us nowhere. This is a New Year…a new beginning. Thus, it behooves us to identify the things that need adjustment and correction and move forward into them. When leaders fail us over and over, and leave us out on a limb ignoring our cries for guidance and help, we must consider the fact that leaders who stay in power for too many years tend to perform less well. So, in order to move forward in these kinds of situations we must not only say it’s a New Year…but also, it’s time for new leadership.
And one more thing must be added to this formula for a brighter future…new vision. “Where there is no vision, the people perish” Proverbs 29:18. Faulty vision is just as destructive as no vision. A leader with faulty vision sees things as they are, not as they ought to be. Could it be that this is where we are today as a nation…as a state…as a county? Moving in the same negative direction with the same worn-out vision has taken us to places most of us never would have imagined.
The citizens of Isanti County are not dumb. Our opinions, ideas, wants and needs should no longer be minimized as they fall on deaf and uninterested ears. “We the people” have implored the Commissioners numerous times to schedule public hearings on controversial issues, such as taking away our right to vote for County Recorder, at a time more publicly accessible. They continually do the opposite. Coming together in community is how healing happens…be it physically, emotionally, spiritually, fiscally, legally, territorially or governmentally.
And so, it is time to face a bright New Year with fresh new leadership that has a new vision of a collaborative venture where each voice is heard, respected and honored.
Gary Lantz
Cambridge
