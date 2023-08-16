To the editor,
The Isanti County Commissioners and citizens who claim that our library is a big part of our taxes are making a ridiculous claim. The entire county budget is $53 million dollars. The library is asking for around $500,000, which is only 1 percent of the entire budget. Perhaps those who cannot do the math need to check out some math books.
Anne Baynton
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.