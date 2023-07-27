To the editor,
In a political video I recently saw on Facebook, Isanti Mayor Jimmy Gordon talked about what apparently will become a new “best practice” of the GreenStep City Program, of which Isanti has been a member since 2015. The new mission item, according the GreenStep’s website, is an attempt to “better include racial and social equity into our guidance and implementation tools,” and apparently will become its 30th.
Mayor Gordon mentions that he and the Isanti City Council oppose this new mission, and the video ends with Gordon removing the GreenStep City designation from the Isanti road sign, throwing it in a trash bin, and saying “It’s time we kick these radical ideas to the curb.”
Prior to that, Gordon explains the difference between racial equality, which he says he supports, and racial equity, which he claims is “racism in reverse” and has “its roots in things like critical race theory.” He claims GreenStep seeks “to divide us by skin color and minority status.”
I live in Braham. I won’t be voting in any city of Isanti election, but there’s no question that, if requirements such as this will affect Isanti, they will also affect other cities, perhaps even my own.
So, I seek some clarification from Mayor Gordon. First, what does this new mission of GreenStep’s encourage, or force, the various Isanti business entities (medical, industrial, financial, retail, educational, . . . ) to do, and, specifically, why is this unfavorable?
Secondly, you say it has “its roots in things like critical race theory.” Mr. Gordon, are you saying it IS rooted in CRT and in other concepts also? I’d like to know what you believe CRT is, whether you believe it is taught in the Cambridge-Isanti school system or others in the area, and, if so, exactly what the objectives of this teaching are? What would our students be expected to know after being taught CRT, and why would this be objectionable?
I ask this in all sincerity and await your response.
Loren Brabec
Braham
