To the editor,
Last night (March 21) I witnessed a political stunt at the Isanti County Board meeting. Commissioner Duff suggested that his Second Amendment Sanctuary County resolution would ensure your rights as a gun owner. This brought an overflow of people to that meeting which was the point.
In reality, the Isanti County Board has no authority over the US Constitution. The Second Amendment to the US Constitution very clearly protects your rights as a gun owner. The stunt was only to draw a crowd. As a taxpayer, I object to the Isanti County Board wasting my money. They are being paid to be useful to the residents of Isanti County. I suggest fixing the roads would be a much more important and useful discussion topic.
We know that some politicians just want votes and they will do anything to get those votes. It doesn’t matter where you stand on the gun issue. Do you want your tax dollars wasted? I sure hope this stunt backfires.
Howard Lewis
Cambridge
