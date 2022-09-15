To the editor,
This week is National Suicide Awareness Week. As a local health care professional I am very concerned about the data regarding mental health in Isanti county.
We have had several suicides in our county recently. What can be done to prevent more? What can we do differently so when people are in a mental health crisis they know there is a community that cares about them?
A few years ago, there was a veteran who was attempting “suicide by cop” in our county. The veteran eventually saw a sticker on the deputy’s car that said “Isanti County cares about our Veterans”. The Veteran began to cry and said he needed help. The county deputy offered to personally drive him to the VA and help him get the help he needed. This is who we are — we do not turn away from people who need help!
We are in a pivotal time in history. We are in the middle of not only a pandemic, but also mental health crisis. The federal government gave local governments money to offset the impact of COVID in our communities.
Isanti County chose to use those funds to incorporate a program based on an evidence-based book and program about building mental health resilience called “Happiness Advantage.” It is unfortunate that the science behind the Happiness Advantage has been hijacked by those that care more about their political future than the residents of Isanti County.
There is abundant science behind the principles in the Happiness Advantage. For example, if you have a positive outlook you are more productive, you get sick less often, and you live longer.
How can you get these benefits? Practice gratitude, journal, help others, and exercise just 15 minutes a day! These and several other proven strategies are taught in this program, and it is all based in science!
During this election season, there is a lot of rhetoric flying around. None of this should be political. Mental health is a local public health priority. Let’s all be better humans and treat each other with kindness and respect. Consider participating in one of the Happiness Advantage workshops held regularly in the county.
I am not only a health care professional, but also a christian. I believe God is good and I want to share His love, healing, and grace wherever I can. Happiness is not exclusive only for Christians. Let’s not make this a religious or political issue. Mental health is a community issue.
Dr. Debbie Solomon
Cambridge
