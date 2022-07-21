To the editor,
In the July 14 issue, Gary Westerberg suggested we “get President Trump’s perceived failures behind us and concentrate on all of the current administration’s successes.” He challenged readers to list the “great things President Biden has done.”
Westerberg should know that “good” and “bad” are subjective terms. In my opinion, any President gets too much credit and too much blame for things that happen. However, he wants FACTS, not opinion.
Fact: Under Biden, the U.S. is out of the war in Afghanistan, a fulfillment of the arrangement made by #45. Some will likely note that 13 soldiers died. While that is a tragic fact (one I’m not diminishing), these were soldiers . . . in a war zone, no less, a place where injury and death are common.
Fact: Under Biden an important Infrastructure Bill was passed. It provided funding for thousands of construction projects and jobs.
Fact: Under Biden, there is no longer nearly-daily chaos in the White House over something he has said or done.
Fact: Gone are the many, sudden departures of Department Secretaries and staff members because they were fed up with what was going on or fired for having a different opinion.
Fact: Under Biden, the coronavirus and its variants are, to a large extent and with the help of vaccines and safety protocols, under control. Biden has consistently promoted both.
Fact: Biden has restored protections for national monuments and parks.
Fact: Biden is working to minimize the effects of climate change.
It seems Mr. Westerberg views all issues as either red or blue, when most are purple. I hope he doesn’t condone the derogatory names and the hurled insults that were openly and routinely part of #45’s management style. It is my opinion that #45 still engages in this behavior because of his extreme narcissism, his insecurity and his often-expressed notion that only he had the right answers. It is my belief, after learning about the world’s historical dictators, that becoming one was #45’s ambition. In contrast, under Biden, we’ve been presented with opportunities to be part of solutions.
Loren Brabec
Braham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.