To the editor,
On Wednesday Oct. 6, our state government reported 40 new COVID-19 deaths. Of these, three were under age 35. Of the three, one was from Chisago County, and both others were from counties (Anoka, Ramsey) within commuting distance of Chisago and Isanti Counties.
As long as COVID remains this much of a threat, you owe it to your readers to give the COVID pandemic prominent coverage every week.
Chuck Baynton MD
Cambridge
