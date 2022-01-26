To the editor,
I do feel there wasn’t enough information from Allina to make an informed decision about the news regarding building a new medical center. From what I did read it seems the whole CMC building will be replaced. This is bad news to me. I don’t doubt there is remodeling needed at the current site. As far as the “state-of-the-art” comment, I know there are many advancements in the medical field.
The problem I have is just a few years ago, a new emergency department was built and it is much more private than what it replaced. At that time my wife and I volunteered at CMC. The public was asked for funds for that new “state-of-the-art” area through donations and various fund- raising occasions. I know that those requests never covered the cost. If it is going to be torn down, it seems a horrible waste to me. As I stated at the beginning, there is much more to be known about this project. Don’t just tease us without all the information.
Bob Johnson
Cambridge
