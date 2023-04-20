To the editor,
While the letter writer in the April 13, 2023 issue of the Star expressed concerns about a number of new laws passed by the legislature so far this session, she also expressed concern that “they” were looking to ban gas appliances. I’ve seen nothing in the daily Legislature agenda published on the House website as Session Daily/ Session Weekly. You may want to contact your local representative or senator to express your concern.
In the meantime, the May 2023 issue of Consumer Reports On Health has an article on its opening page titled “Are Gas Ranges Really Risky?” The article is short and direct and provides results of their lab testing in a controlled setting which mimicked a typical home kitchen. Actually the concern comes from the flame of the gas ranges or cooktops which can produce gases such as nitrogen oxides (NOx) which can worsen lung diseases such as asthma. The gas levels noted in their testing of two ranges are shown in the article. CR recommends using a range hood and a fan which vents the gases to the outside and also opening windows and doors when possible. As the article states, our exposure to these gases comes primarily from vehicle exhaust and from power plants in our outdoor environment. Growing research, however, suggests that gas ranges can also emit NOx.
Eileen Stitz
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.