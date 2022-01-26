To the editor,
The origin of the word civility; late middle English: from old French civilite, from Latin civilitas, from civilis “relating to citizens” (see civil). In early use the term denoted the state of being a citizen and hence good citizen or orderly behavior. The sense “politeness’ arose in the 16th Century.”
The person posting the profane banner on their Main Street home, attacking our President, for young, old, and all between to see, demonstrates the antithesis of civility and good citizenship. Entering North Branch from the west on Hwy 95 is a welcome sign posted by the area churches. Contrast that with the profanity faced when entering town from the east that a majority of Americans would view as unwelcoming and offensive.
Pete Boelter
North Branch
