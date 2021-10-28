To the editor,
Many thanks to the Isanti-Chisago County Star for reporting on DNR plans to tackle the impact of this summer’s drought in Minnesota (DNR announces funding proposal to address 2021 drought impacts on natural resources, 10/14/21). The proposed funding can improve water conservation and replant trees in severely damaged areas.
Unfortunately, severe weather events like droughts are likely to become more common due to climate change. MPR News reported that “Climate change accelerates the pace of extreme weather swings and is contributing to lags in the jet stream that keep heat waves, cold snaps and rain over an area for longer, intensifying their impact.” (7/22/21).
We need to address the CAUSES of climate change, not just the impact, to protect our natural resources and quality of life. Bold policies are needed because so much damage has already been done. A tax on carbon emissions for fossil fuel companies is currently being considered by Congress in the reconciliation bill, along with some type of financial cash back to households—that’s you and me. Carbon fees can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and stimulate the development of clean energy, and most of the developed world uses them already (CitizensClimateLobby.org).
We need to tell Representative Stauber and Senators Klobuchar and Smith it’s time to get on board with carbon fees. Let’s get at the causes of climate change. There is no time to waste.
Patricia Fettes
Wyoming
