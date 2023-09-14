To the editor,
North Branch Councilmember Kelly Neider continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons. In 2017, Ms Neider was found guilty of violating campaign finance laws. She also makes public assertions without evidence, becomes combative with developers and staff, was forced to resign as Council Liaison to the W&L Commission, and now she is facing her second censure in four months for violating the city council Code of Conduct.
Neider has also led the witch hunt targeting North Branch Administrator Fry. What has come of the investigations? What has the council member delivered for the city this year? How about a legal bill and consultant fees that, by all accounts, is over $100,000. That’s being paid for by your taxpayer dollars.
It’s time for Kelly Neider to start working for the residents of North Branch instead of using her bully pulpit to try to settle old grievances and rack up bills that we must pay.
Better idea … she should save herself and the city future embarrassment and resign.
Patrick Meacham
North Branch
Editor’s note: Patrick Meacham is a former North Branch council member and currently sits on the North Branch Water & Light Commission.
