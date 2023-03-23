To the editor,
Last Thursday’s commute from Cambridge to Princeton reminded me of why I no longer like daylight savings time. It was not fun. Just when it was getting easier to see, along comes DST, and messes things up.
Do we really need it? At least so soon? It can’t wait until Mothers Day weekend and Easter should be the last Sunday in April.
Kevin Devine
Cambridge
