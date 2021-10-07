To the editor,
This is just so unlike me but I’m compelled to address two previous letters to the editor in the Sept. 23 edition of the Star.
Loren B. of Braham: Talibans are terrorists and respect no one. Trump threatened to blow them off the map if the harmed Americans and they knew he would.
Here’s why the election wasn’t fair. Using COVID as an excuse, ballot harvesting went wild. Officials changed rules without legislator approval, which by law has the final say. Over 44 million ballots were allegedly sent out unsolicited. You no longer have to show proof of identity.
Many people don’t know what good Trump has done because the ever powerful media has decided what you should and shouldn’t know. Biden has spent every day undoing all of it. We were energy independent for the first time ever. Now Biden is begging OPEC to pump more oil. What’s it costing you to fill your gas tanks these days?
Jeffrey B. of Cambridge: Biden totally botched pulling us out of Afghanistan. He’s undone everything Trump did and now he complains that there were no directions to know how to do this. Really? Very few of the Afghan civilians brought here had anything to do with helping our military. Most of those were left behind fearing for their lives, justifiably so.
The reason so many died from COVID while Trump was in office is that’s when it started. He’s the one who put vaccines on the fast track and asked companies who were able to build much needed respirators.
Biden keeps preaching about shots and masks at the same time he’s sending thousands of illegal immigrants, sick or not, all over the country with thousands more on the way. Talk about cruel and inhumane. What were these poor people promised and who made those promises?
Last but not least, Trump donated his salary as President to charities (the final six months not yet accounted for). Who does that?
Wake up America before its too late. One more thing, you might actually learn something watching “fake” Fox News or NewsMax. They’re not owned by those other guys.
Shirley Janke
Cambridge
