To the editor,
I have to commend the Isanti city Council for their unanimous comment on Mask mandates. Masks may be a good idea for the unvaccinated. But this is still America, and it should be our right to choose. It amuses me that people who will stand around supporting abortion with a sign reading “My body, My choice” can’t draw the connection to vaccines and masks. I have had my two vaccinations, voluntarily with no ill effects. I’ve worn a mask when demanded. But it’s very annoying to be asked to wear a mask after the vaccine. To say that the vaccine is not adequate protection is to say that requiring the vaccine is merely a token, and not an actual success. I agree.
Steve Knight
Cambridge
