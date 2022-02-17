To the editor,
Certain Isanti County Commissioners and other county officers are once again trying to make the recorder an appointed position. What they failed to state is this action isn’t mandatory and it will nullify the Isanti County residents’ right to vote. It basically eliminates our voice in county government! This action isn’t warranted! It’s a power grab by certain commissioners so they can have complete control over county employees. They’re implementing a version of authoritarian county government. They will justify this action again telling you it is to better serve you. That justification isn’t exactly a true statement and they know it! The commissioners’ job is to efficiently run the county. WE DIDN’T ELECT THEM TO NULLIFY OUR RIGHT TO VOTE! They have chosen to blatantly ignore the basic foundation of our democracy! This intended action once again is appallingly disgusting and we at the ballot box need to show them it won’t be tolerated!
Our state representatives wrongfully undermined all residents of Minnesota by passing two bills altering Statute 375A.1205, which eliminates our right to vote. It states the county board shall only use the authority to appoint under the following circumstances by meeting one of the three criteria — incumbent not running, vacancy, pre-signed contract with incumbent. Circumstances not mandatory!
Make no mistake, the Isanti County Board will vote to change the recorder from an elected to an appointed position after comments on March 1. For the third time they will ignore the opposition of Isanti County residents. Their actions will be a complete lack of proper representation, AGAIN!
We can in three years, if the vote does pass, right this wrongful action by the board, with Statute 375A.1205 Subd. 7 (b) reverting to elected position by getting 10% of registered voters on petition and filed with Auditor/Treasurer by Aug. 1 in year a general election is scheduled. The question reverting appointed to elected position must be put on ballot.
Remodeling plans are in the works to bring county offices frequently used into the County Commissioners meeting area of the Government Center to improve customer service and efficiency. (Weiers Study). The Board used this justification more than once to eliminate elected positions and steal our right to vote! I attended some of these meetings and not one department was against working together, improving service, or a central location for customers to conduct business easier and faster.
Donald Mullins
Cambridge
