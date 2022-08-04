To the editor,
The Minnesota teacher licensing board, the Professional Educators Licensing and Standards Board is putting finishing touches on new teacher licensing requirements. Governor Walz has personally appointed each member. When formally adopted soon, the new requirements must be met to become or remain licenses to teach in Minnesota public and private schools. But there’s a problem here.
The new standards will embed basic Marxist principles and practices such as critical race theory, fluid sexual identity, and gender politics into all Minnesota schools. This Marxist teaching will politicize schools and divide students into opposing groups — oppressor or oppressed.
Here are a few more specifics — teachers must:
1. Understand “systemic trauma,” including racism and micro and macro aggression.
2. Be “inclusive” to reflect “diversity of cultures.”
3. Focus on implicit bias and systemic racism including “white privilege.”
4. Prioritize materials from traditionally marginalized voices that offer divers perspectives on race, culture, language, gender, sexual identity, religion, nationality, migrant/refugee status, etc.
5. Teach materials that empower learners to be agents of social change and promote equity (instead of equality).
6. Train students in social activism through service learning, and connect students with local and global political activists.
Every CRT and gender fluid buzzword is embedded into these standards, and they will be required to be incorporated into all instruction.
When these licensing changes are approved, it will force every Minnesota school “to become Marxist revolution indoctrination centers.” (Allen Quist, three-term Minnesota legislator and retired professor of religion and political science at Bethany Lutheran College). If you oppose this, contact the governor immediately and encourage like-minded friends to do the same at https://mn.gov/governor/contact/.
David E. Johnson
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.