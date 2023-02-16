To the editor,
Recently I was asked to serve on the Isanti County Economic Development Authority. Since moving to Isanti I have grown to appreciate the community and its hard working citizens and felt it was my civic duty to serve. Last week I attended the county commissioners’ meeting. During this meeting the Orange Frog initiative reared its ugly head.
I had heard bits and pieces of this program and had read articles concerning it. In the meeting I was disappointed in the lack of preparedness and knowledge of county officials when they were asked about the initiative by new commissioners. I am giving those involved the benefit of the doubt that it is lack of knowledge and nothing nefarious, but my impression was that the citizens and county officials not only may have been sold a bill of goods from something called the International Thought Leader Network (sounds a little Orwellian) but neither the County Administrator nor the County Auditor was able to give any detail of what materials were received, what went out or what was left. They didn’t even know where the remaining inventory was stored. We are not talking about small numbers! Isanti County paid $676,000 to these “Thought Leaders,” $26,000 more than was initially approved.
It is not surprising that three of the four incumbent commissioners that chose to run for reelection lost their seats during this last election cycle.
As in Hans Christian Andersen’s famous fable of the Emperor’s New Clothes, when the citizens go along with something outrageous because they are afraid to challenge their leaders or to not be among the enlightened or “woke,” the entire community suffers!
The good news is that four of the five county commissioners are new and most of them ran on a platform of being fiscally conservative. In other words the good citizens of Isanti County recognized a change was needed and did so at the ballot box. Truly, the American way!
I hope and pray that this new board will put Isanti County on a new path of responsible spending. I believe helping families with their ever shrinking dollars will go much further in the stresses of family life than a story of a colored amphibian.
Keith Kersten
Stanford Township
