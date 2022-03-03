To the editor,
The letter to the editor in the Feb. 24 paper had to be one of the most bizarre letters ever. It jumped from the topic of children to pornography to the southern border to the wearing of masks to the song “Jesus loves the little children”. Normally I would blow it off, but when she said, “Our schools … have failed miserably,” we cannot and will not remain quiet.
Have you any idea what schools have been through in the past two years during the pandemic? Have you any idea what OUR SCHOOL DISTRICT has been through financially the past five years, through no fault of anyone that’s still employed here? And you have the gall to insinuate that they have failed in any way? Shame on you!
I have reason to visit many of the schools in District 911 often and am constantly impressed with the dedication and 24/7 efforts made by teachers and staff to help make each and every student in their care safe and successful. And transparency and disclosure is very important to the district.
I find it hard to believe one would ever request a lesson plan or question the curriculum that they wouldn’t meet the entire cooperation of the teacher or staff member.
A person would have a hayday fact-checking that letter. For example, the idea that the southern border is open when Biden has passed more immigration laws than the former president and deported more people than anyone expected. Where are you getting your information?
And to suggest “pornography” is just rantings. What in the world are you even talking about?
The bottom line is our schools need our support right now, not our rantings and ravings that come from misinformation. We would put our School District 911 teachers up against any in the state regarding their work ethic, their dedication, and their love of our children. These past years have presented many challenges here in Cambridge-Isanti and our staff has met each one with determination and skill. Bravo to the terrific employees of District 911. YOU ARE OUR HEROES!
PS: To the Superintendent and School Board Members: After many difficult years, it is incumbent that you offer the teachers at least the cost of living pay raise they deserve. Please find a way to make that happen.
Bruce and Judy Danielson
Cambridge
