To the editor,
Drag queen Sasha Sota recently performed for young children at the taxpayer-funded Ridgedale Public Library. According to one report, “He/she/they strode in suggestively, sat down in a chair at eye level before several preschool-aged girls with his/her/their legs spread wide, exposing his/her/their nylon-covered crotch” to read stories and perform.
The library’s website advertises these story times like this: “Celebrate self-expression, dress-up, and gender fluidity through stories, rhymes, music, and movement with drag performers from our community. These events will be a safe, positive, and encouraging space for children and caregivers to express themselves in an open environment — suitable for families, preschoolers, and toddlers.”
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claims that drag queens are “what America is all about.”
When Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn asked Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to define the word “woman,” she said, “I can’t.”
Allina Health recently announced they will be flying the Progress Pride Flag for the Pride Month in June. They now offer hormone-replacement therapy to those who wish to become transgenders.
A transgender toolkit for public schools in Minnesota advises teachers to call children “scholars” instead of boys and girls. This toolkit allows for boys who identify as girls to use the girls’ bathroom and tells teachers to ask kids what their preferred pronouns are.
“I Love my Colorful Nails” and “My Princess Boy” are two books featuring gay, lesbian, and transgender topics that are part of the curriculum in St. Paul’s elementary schools — taught to children as young as three.
The word “Pride” has been adopted by the gay community to define their movement. They have taken the rainbow to be their sign, and they have Pride parades Sunday mornings — in your face, God!
Even though doctors might mutilate a person’s body to that person’s preferences, our God has created human beings to either male or female.
Our world is a moral mess.
So how do I, a conservative Christian, react to this moral mess? The Bible is my roadmap, and I strive to obey its teachings. It says about abortions, “You were knit together in your mother’s womb,” and “I knew you before you were born.” It says to not wear the opposite gender’s clothing. It says the sin of homosexuality is an abomination to God.
It’s not up to me to judge — God does that. But I will not endorse, affirm, or celebrate what the Bible condemns. And if you call me a “racist,” a “bigot,” a “homophobe,” my answer will be, “I am a Christian.”
David E. Johnson
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.