To the editor,
On the day of the elementary school mass shooting in Nashville I opened a newsletter from Rep. Pete Stauber where he outlined and supported the GOP Parent’s Bill of Rights, rights which focus on education. As a retired educator I didn’t see any rights mentioned that Minnesota parents don’t already have; however, Stauber wrote these rights are necessary due an increased attention to”radical and divisive ideology.”
Contrarilly, I have witnessed recent attacks on education as seen in Florida where there is increased book banning and suppression of open expression. The attacks on “wokeness” and CRT amount to little more than fear mongering on terms and concepts most Americans have little understanding.
To be clear, Minnesota parents have many opportunities to be involved in their area schools: attending school orientations, seeking support from school staff, attending parent-teacher conferences, joining school or district committees, and attending school board meetings to name a few.
Rep. Stauber, on several occasions, has made reference to his son, a son with special needs. I wonder if he is satisfied with his son’s education and the individual education plan which by law, as a parent, he is afforded a role in developing and accepting. Secondly, in the aftermath of the Nashville school killings, the 13th such mass killing this year, the 157th since 2018, I wonder if the Parent Bill of Rights shouldn’t include a right that their children attend safe schools, ones free from weapons of war. In 2022 firearms became the number one cause of child death.
Finally, Rep. Stauber could demonstrate his support for education by authoring a bill to fully fund special education since it is mandated by federal law, underfunded, and a matter close to his heart.
Pete Boelter
North Branch
