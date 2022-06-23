To the editor,
As I retire from the Cambridge-Isanti Schools, thank you to our Cambridge-Isanti Schools administration, school board members, educators, event workers, officials, judges, custodians, bus drivers, and Bluejacket coaches, advisors, and directors, for their awesome and positive impact on students. I have been blessed to work with tremendous superintendents since the start of the 1981 school year. Thank you to Dr. Ray Hoheisel, Ken Runberg, Bruce Novak, Dr. Ray Queener, and now Dr. Nate Rudolph. Thank you to Cambridge-Isanti High School principals I have been fortunate to work with for the benefit of our Bluejackets - Harland Johnson, Rod Kaisler, Dr. Craig Paulson, Mitch Clausen, Pam Austad, Brad Windschill, Dr. Brenda Damiani, and now Dr. Steve Gibbs. I thank our superintendents and principals for their fantastic leadership, help, support, and guidance. They all are exceptional and true Bluejackets.
Special thanks to robin Schulz, my very hardworking, talented, and dedicated partner in the athletics and activities office. She is the ultimate professional, one of the smartest individuals that I know, exceptionally well organized, creates and designs the best game event programs in the state, a great listener, treats all with genuine kindness and respect, a class act, and gives our coaches, advisors, and directors, and myself fantastic advice. She has served with tremendous skill and expertise our school and community in our office since 1994.
A very grateful and sincere thanks to our parents/guardians, families, and residents of the Cambridge-Isanti Schools, for their tremendous and loyal support of our Bluejackets.
A very special thank you to the Isanti-Chisago County Star for their outstanding coverage of our Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets. Thanks to Bluejacket 1989 alum Bill Stickels III for his long-standing tremendous coverage and photo taking skills. Your fantastic newspaper has created so many printed treasured keepsakes for our students.
A huge and grateful thank you to my wife and best friend Kelly. We have been blessed with four great sons — Matt, Class of 2006; Sam, Class of 2008; Nick, Class of 2011; and John, Class of 2015. All received outstanding educations in the Cambridge-Isanti Schools.
It has been an honor and privilege to be surrounded by thousands of Bluejacket students over the past 41 years. I am so proud of our alumni as they have established a legacy of greatness in academics, activities, arts, athletics, and as citizens.
It is always a great day to be a Bluejacket and Go Big Blue!
Mark Solberg
Cambridge
