To the editor,
In response to your editorial commentary in the Sept. 16 Star regarding the Aug. 19, 2021, meeting of the Cambridge-Isanti School Board where the period of public comment consisted mostly of “demands” by a small group of speakers on two issues other than the proposed referendum for financing - namely Critical Race Theory (CRT) as part of the curriculum and mandatory mask wearing for students, I offer to your readers an article from Twin Cities PBS also dated Sept. 16, 2021. It is in newsletter format and available online to the public at no cost as part of PBS’s public affairs programming. Titled “What Does Back to School Mean for the Critical Race Theory Debate in Minnesota,” it addresses this debate and how it affects the opening of the public schools here in light of the new K-12 social studies standards proposed by the Minnesota Department of Education.
Of special interest to me is the information about the Minnesota based conservative think tank, The Center of the American Experiment, which has conducted a 17-city tour in Minnesota to alert parents that teaching of CRT is the politicization of public schools and the plan to combat it by training parents to confront district leaders at school board meetings. It’s unfortunate that segments of the public are being encouraged to disrupt public meetings on issues that are highly charged with emotion to begin with, but we live in a highly charged world and need to be as well – informed as possible.
The tpt.org/originals article contains more detail on CRT and that of Ethnic Studies which focuses on contributions and resistance of America’s racialized groups over the span of our history. According to the article, some school districts have already implemented or are considering ethnic studies as part of their curriculum.
Thank you to the Star for local newspaper coverage of important community news.
Eileen Stitz
Cambridge
