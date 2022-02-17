To the editor,
Who do you trust, the Government or the people?
The people of Isanti County are about to loose the power to vote for ANOTHER local office, County Recorder!
Our County Commissioners plan to hire that position themselves, taking another choice away from the people! Just last year, they voted to give themselves the power to hire the County Auditor, now they want to hire the County Recorder. The people’s voice is slowly being eroded and we are losing vital checks and balances in our local government!
Does this matter to you?
If it does, please take the time to email your County Commissioner and if possible, attend the Public Hearing scheduled for March 1 at the Isanti County Government Building to let them know it is the duty of the people to choose their leaders!
DeEtta Moos
Springvale Township
