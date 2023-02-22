To the editor,
President Trump created the “Big Lie” of election fraud and voter irregularity. The lie was perpetuated infinitum until his followers believed it to be true. The lie has become a GOP obsession despite there being no legitimate proof and some 60 lost legal claims.
Our four GOP U.S. Representatives, including Pete Stauber, are marching to Trump’s tune as just this past week they wrote MN Secretary of State, Steve Simon, urging him to investigate the problem of aliens voting in our elections. Their baseless claim reeks of race-baiting. Simon’s office responded that aliens voting in our elections did not constitute a problem. The state has approximately 3.5 million registered voters and between the years 2018-2021, there were only 62 convictions involving voter irregularity of any kind.
Following his election in 2016 Trump claimed he had not only won the electoral count, but the popular vote as well. He created a Commission, headed by the Kansas Secretary of State, Kris Kobach to investigate voter fraud. Kobach examined 20 years of voting records in a county that had 130,000 registered voters. Of the millions of votes cast over those years only 40 non-citizens attempted to register to vote. It was further determined that most of these 40 attempted to register by mistake or confusion while only five actually voted. The President’s own Commission proved that no significant voter fraud existed.
Just as Stauber, Emmer, Fischbach and Finstad pressed on with the Big Lie an audio recording was released of a meeting of Wisconsin officials held two days after the 2020 election where Wisconsin Trump Campaign Chair, Andrew Iverson recognized the Biden election win, but also said, “Here’s the drill...we’ll fan the flames...we’ll do what they need...be on standby in case there’s stunts we need to pull.” As one who’s been an election judge and Civics teacher, I believe in the validity and integrity of our elections; gerrymandering and voter suppression aside.
Pete Boelter
North Branch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.