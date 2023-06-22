To the editor,
It is a positive development that a Community Wellness Center is being considered and studied according to a front page article in the June 8 Star.
The article said Pickleball had a low priority compared to some other athletic activities. However the local community survey report presented to the Cambridge City Council showed about 50% said pickleball is somewhat important or very important. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America. Ten years ago very few people in our area had ever heard of or played the game. A common response was “What’s Pickleball?” Today 300+ are playing in the summer on the Cambridge outdoor courts and several dozen more come to the game each year.
The article also mentioned the Andover YMCA / Community Center and the Shoreview Community Center as possible models as a wellness center. The Andover Center has nine (9) indoor pickleball courts used for 100’s of games each week, providing health & wellness as well as social connections among the players. Shoreview Center also has indoor pickleball courts.
Going forward, keep in mind pickleball provides physical activity, health and wellness and will continue to grow in the time ahead. It definitely contributes to the health of the people in our community.
Dick Welch & Sandra Ekerholm
Cambridge
