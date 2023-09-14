To the editor,
Driving up to Duluth I have always admired the one sign that states Walz Lies. Truth be told he is a pathological liar. During his campaigning Gov Walz claimed the $17.5 billion surplus would result in a single person would receive $1500 and married couple would receive $2500 tax redate with income guidelines.
Here’s what we got single will receive $260 Two bags of groceries and two fills of gas maybe. Married couple $520 plus $260 per child up to three children — $1300.00 cap. Liar.
Heck Walz included folks on welfare whom already get a free ride and pay absolutely nothing for income tax. Also fully fund schools, when is our property tax assessments for schools being removed? Never once did he claim to completely fund school lunches. Folks whom are on welfare and or low income levels were already receiving this program. Liar.
Walz also never stated he would support abortions up until birth, for you abortion advocates, what if your mother considered aborting you? Walz never mentioned Minnesota becoming a transgender supporting state. Why Not? Gosh if ya want to change your biological sex just pop into Minnesota and our insurance has to flip the bill. Ignorance at its finest. Anyone considering going trans should goggle Scott Nugent whom decided to change his sexual orientation “He/she absolutely regrets it.” He/she explains the percentages of trans folks going into drug rehab and/or taking their lives. Wanna entertain this change pay for it yourself and do not shove it down our children’s faces and our schools.
Where are the parental rights? Pathetic. Why do Walz supporters get so upset when you tell them this is what you voted for and supporting transgender ideology? You can kiss the $17.5 billion surplus farewell, Welfare Walz spent the whole thing and it did not include the working folks that pay the ridiculous income taxes in this state as well as more tax increases under the Democratic leadership.
Similar to Biden’s inflation reduction bill that’s useless, look at fuel prices, groceries and all loan interest rates. Great job Democrats.
Jerry Grell
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.