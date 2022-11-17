To the editor,
I began volunteering as an election judge in 2008 and have worked in several Minnesota cities, townships, and now in Cambridge for midterm, special, and presidential elections. Recently, I was privileged to work at the Cambridge voting precincts for the midterm election and I feel honored to have worked side by side with such a wonderful group of people.
Election day is a very long day for many of us but from the Head Judge on down the line, we are a team and I thoroughly enjoy working with such a wonderful group who put their time, effort, and skills into making such an important event as our elections run as smoothly as possible. It says quite a lot when I can move from one precinct to another and just fit in with the team I’m working along side. This election we were busy throughout the day, which makes the day go by so much faster but we still found time to chat and get to know each other. Over the years I’ve met many wonderful and interesting people while working an election and this year was no exception, so I hope to be working alongside them again for the Presidential election (along with any new volunteers).
See you in 2024.
Steve Tripp
Cambridge
