To the editor,
I have been a member of the Democratic Party for 30 years. The DFL means a lot to me. I am 70 years old and my social security is about 40% of my income. Social Security is a program started in the years that Franklin Delano Roosevelt, a Democrat, was president. It wiped out a lot of poverty in older people. Medicare, which was started in the Lyndon Johnson administration, is also helpful to me as it pays most of my health insurance expenses. I believe in the values of the Democratic Party.
I want the citizens of Isanti County to know that on Feb.1, 2022, political parties of this state will be holding precinct caucuses. The meetings will be held at 7 p.m. The Republicans have traditionally met at the Cambridge-Isanti High School. The Democrats will be meeting in Braham High School, Cambridge Intermediate School, Isanti Middle School and several of the local township halls in our area.
Your precinct caucuses are places where citizens can register as a member of their political party and run to go on to the next level of their local conventions. Senate District 32 Democratic Convention will be held at the North Branch High School probably on April 23.
If you attend a caucus for the political party of your choice, you give yourself a chance to have a voice as to who might be your party’s candidates to run for the legislature, and for the state political offices, and even for the governorship this year.
I am looking for volunteers to help with the Isanti County Democratic precinct caucuses this year on Feb. 1, 2022. I am especially looking for volunteers from Wyanett, North Branch, and Oxford townships. If you think that you can help, please call me at 763-445-0830.
Barbara Kruschel
DFL precinct chair of East Cambridge Township
