To the editor,
Thanks to Judy Hanson for enlightening us in regards to MN Democrats agendas. Welfare Walz has takin care of the folks on welfare with more rental assistance and supporting criminals. During Walz campaigning he promised to give out checks to the Minnesota working class to offset Biden’s massive inflation. Where are they? Also FULLY FUND Schools, When will we see our property tax school levies removed? Walz also highly considered removing the Social security tax, When will that happen? Tax welfare checks instead. Answer to these questions NEVER.. Here is Democrats new tax plan:
•Additional 0.25% sales tax welfare housing; raises $779 million
•Additional 0.75% sales tax transit; raises $2.08 billion
•Increase car registration fee; raises $735 million
•30% Motor vehicle sales tax; raises $227.13 million
•New 75 cent delivery fee delivered to home/business (If sales tax applies an additional 75 cent fee) raises $616.3 million
With a 17.5 billion surplus Welfare Walz will spend every dime. Starting with Walz renting a home at $17,000 per month, taxpayer monies? Walz better put aside about 2 billion for the career criminal lawsuits he supports. Nowadays being good is bad and being bad is good, whereas a career criminal/drug addict’s family received 27 million however our police and military heroes that have died on duty would never receive that. Why not? Heck, shoot someone at a school and your family receives $500,000.
Lastly, Thanks to our new Isanti county Commissioners who are doing an outstanding job, good riddance to the previous ones who just taxed and spent and were fiscally irresponsible.
Jerry Grell
Cambridge
