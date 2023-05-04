To the editor,
Having read the submitted “First Amendment” proposal I find that the authors did not incorporate language actually written in the Constitution. In their attempt to persuade our County Commissioners to declare our county a “Dedicated First Amendment County” they have instead pushed a “Right to Read” agenda. Which when considering the language of the proposal, they have left out a very important First Amendment right of the people which is: “to petition the government for the redress of grievances.”
We have federal and state laws designed to protect children from adults who give or peddle pornographic and sexually explicit publications to children. Whenever public schools or public libraries make such publications available to children it is the right of parents to petition public schools or public libraries for the redress of grievances. This document, as written, implies an agenda that is aimed at undermining this First Amendment right of Isanti County citizens and may be the reason actual First Amendment language was left out of this proposal.
Bill Gertz
Cambridge
