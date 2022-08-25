To the editor,
I would like to add a bit of context to the recent issue regarding the proposed new standards for teacher licensing in Minnesota. Anyone obtaining or renewing their teaching license is already required to be trained in cultural competency. According to a presentation given by the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE), one of the grounding frameworks for cultural competency is Culturally Relevant Pedagogy (CRP). Gloria Ladson-Billings is cited as the source of CRP. Some will recognize her as the author of a popular scholarly article “Toward a Critical Race Theory of Education.”
Culturally Responsive Teaching (notice the acronym) is another grounding framework for the cultural competency training required by the MDE. Many of these concepts are consistent with the pedagogy of Gloria Ladson-Billings and Paulo Freire, both of whom are cited in the source literature for Culturally Responsive Teaching. They all share similar foundational beliefs about structural racism, oppression, and even truth itself not being objective or fixed.
The MDE’s Proposed Standard 4 for teacher licensing states that a competent teacher “empowers learners to be agents of social change to promote equity.” While equality is everyone having equal opportunities, equity involves the reallocation of opportunities and resources so that everyone is made equal. So, if staffing cuts were required in a school district, laying off white teachers before non-white teachers based solely on their skin color would be an equitable solution to make up for the disadvantages allegedly caused by systemic racism. Equity requires the unequal treatment of different races to eliminate perceived disparities between racial groups and achieve equal outcomes. This systemic view of oppression based on identity groups is really more consistent with a neo-Marxist framework that has evolved over a number of decades.
However, I believe we need to get past arguing about the question, “Is Critical Race Theory being taught in schools?” It probably will not lead to a fruitful debate because the answer gets lost in vague terminology and nuance. We should instead seek to understand the actual frameworks and definitions of what the MDE is proposing and whether they have any place in public education.
So, do you believe that students should be empowered to be “agents of social change to promote (the reallocation of opportunities and resources so that everyone is made equal)”? That would be a far more productive question in evaluating the MDE standards.
Aaron Good
Isanti
Aaron, I want to thank you for the very thoughtful explanation of what is happening with the teaching standards in Minnesota. It really helped me understand the concerns people have expressed. But to be honest, I want to share my personal experience. I taught and worked in a Minnesota public school for 40 years. I had to renew my license every five years. I can honestly say that the teaching standards NEVER affected what happened in my classroom in any way. I did what was required to be relicensed - that changed to both be more liberal and more conservative over the years. But I always did what I believed to be right in my classroom regardless. I do not know this for fact, but I suspect that the vast majority of Minnesota public school teachers continue to do as I did.
