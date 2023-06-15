To the editor,
I recently attended the Pride Fair held in Pine City. I was volunteering for the local DFL at their booth and noticed a lot of people in attendance, including a lot from the Cambridge area.
I have volunteered at this event in the past, but this year we seemed to have a lot more people interacting with our booth and letting us know what a great job our legislature did this year in passing so many laws that benefit the people of Minnesota. One woman told me that she had never been so proud to be a Minnesotan!
I want to thank everyone who helped with the event this year, including the woman from Target who offered to help set up our booth. The music was great and the atmosphere was welcoming and inclusive.
Barbara Kruschel
Cambridge
