To the editor,
It is clear that the public wasn’t notified as well as it should have been regarding the change on the county recorder, even though it was put in the newspaper some or maybe a lot of people either don’t receive it or read it.
We as concerned citizens took upon ourselves to see if we could actually get 2,700 signatures to overturn what the county commissioners voted on with the March 1 meeting to make the county recorder an assigned position. As we informed the citizens what this means the people signed and hardly anyone disagreed with us. We received 1,300 signatures, also could have met the signature goal if we had more time - in Minnesota the weather plays a factor.
This is a great statement that “We the People” have spoken.
Kristi LaRowe
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.