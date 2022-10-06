To the editor,
In response to the “Worth a Thousand Words” column in the Sept. 29 edition of the Star:
QR codes are the descendants of the barcode but can hold much more information. They’ve been around for decades but have only taken off in popularity since smartphones became common. They are now seen in many parts of everyday life and are used for dozens of activities, but the most common is to take a user to a particular website.
It’s because of this capability that we need to be aware and careful when using QR codes because they can take you to websites that install malware or tracking information. Because of this it’s best to follow a few guidelines for your own Internet safety. As soon as you scan a code, the QR code reader should show you the URL before it takes you to the website. Look at the URL; if it does not resemble the address you think it should be taking you to, then don’t go. For example, if you scan a QR code for a shoe company, but the URL is just a jumble of letters, you don’t know where that link will take you. Another possibility is that fake, or malicious, QR code stickers can be put on top of the legitimate one. If you see that a QR code sticker has been placed on top of another, don’t follow the link.
The one thing to keep in mind when using a QR code is that the code itself can’t access your information, it’s the destination that can be harmful to your phone or device by installing malware or tracking software on that device. Harmful QR codes can also take you to phishing sites that try to get you to type in your account information for things like banking, social media, etc.
QR codes are convenient and can be very helpful, but they should also be treated with care and attention.
Steve Tripp
Springvale Township
