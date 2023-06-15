To the editor,
Recently Jeff Benny criticizes our local county commissioners in regards to the Second Amendment that was implemented. He brings up the red flag law in which I somewhat agree with, however, read the law then make your judgment. Here is just a small piece of red flag law:
The petition must contain certain elements. Must allege person poses a significant danger of bodily injury to others or suicide possessing a firearm. Dahhh! It also must be accompanied by an affidavit made under oath.
The law lays out two paths protective order must be imminence of danger. You can obtain a 14-day emergency order of protection (in many cases don’t work) however, you must have clear and convincing evidence. Tons of red tape to even get started.
Just look how criminals are protected in Minnesota now we have Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriaty defending two teen’s charged with killing a 23 year-old woman and she explained two years in a juvenile facility was the answer to a killing of a human being. Then Gov Walz hands it over to Keith Ellison whom blames the Kia car company for vehicles being stolen but not the criminal. Unbelievable! All above are completely clueless in what to do. Just look at the crime rate in Murderapolis. Open a business in MPLS you will have to retain risk insurance because of the Floyd Riots Gov Walz just sat back and watched.
Recently a 13 year-old was joy driving in a stolen vehicle with friends aboard and crashed the car? Until you get tough on criminals this behavior will not stop but only get worst in which it already is. Get caught with a gun perpetrator should be sent to a military camp whereas the person has to join military but under very strict rules. Ya want to shoot guns now you can in military wars. Why not have the stop and frisk (Terry Stop) as they did some years back in NY? Police with reasonable suspicion of guns and or other contrabands could frisk and check vehicles for weapons. This resulted in many guns off the streets. Again, guns are not the problem career criminals are.
Jerry Grell
Cambridge
