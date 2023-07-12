To the editor,
•Remember when gasoline was $2 a gallon and the US was self sufficient with our own oil and not purchasing from enemies?
•Remember when propane was $1.10 a gallon and electric bills were 16% less?
•Remember when groceries were 28-37% less expensive?
•Remember when inflation for four years did not exceed 1.6%?
•Remember when there were real jobs created not after a pandemic whereas several businesses shut down, millions of lost jobs then lie about creating jobs. Just check Dept of Labor for the real numbers.
•Remember when home interest rates were at 2 1/8% and folks could afford a home mortgage, current rate APR 6.742%.
•Remember when there was not a banking crisis and banks failing because government officials being incompetent, interest rates soaring up?
•Remember when the US was not fighting someone else’s border wars and had control of our own borders and sent all the illegals that were in our prisons back to their country?
•Remember when you made 19.3% on your hard earned investments 401k not lose 22%?
•Remember when you received the largest tax cuts not tax increases?
•Remember when wages exceeded inflation and folks were starting to make more money for their families? Now hourly wage is plus 0.2% vs inflation plus 4% year over year since 2022.
•Remember when China was called out in regards to shipping and importing costs they charged the US and were confronted and costs were reduced significantly?
•Remember when the bilateral trade was reduced with China? In 2022 bilateral trade with China hit record high $690.6 billion. Biden claims jobs are coming back from China?
•Remember when crime was in check and police were respected and supported by our government? Now career criminals getting statues and streets named after them. Consider Reading “They’re Lying: The Media, The Left, and The Death of George Floyd, The truth…”
•Remember when a president could finish a sentence and remembered which country the war is being fought?
•Remember when a president did not lie in regards to student loan forgiveness knowing its unconstitutional and even admitted this on 60 minutes Sept. 18 2022. 100% cynical political stunt. Maybe trying to get votes back from college students across USA chanting “Lets go Brandon”?
•Remember when there was not a double standard and a president’s son got a slap on the hand for tax evasion and lying on his gun permit being a drug addict?
•Remember when you were much better of financially.
Jerry Grell
Cambridge
