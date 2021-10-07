To the editor,
At our September Cambridge Food Distribution many people entered the fairgrounds before 1 p.m., of which has been against our well published policy for several years. Many who entered the fairground said it was after 1 p.m. however three board members’ cell phones indicated it was before. As a matter of fact we started a line for those coming according to the 1p.m. policy at 12:58 p.m. Some of the guests who arrived early began to use foul language when they were not immediately released to get their food, which is very inappropriate, and will not be tolerated in the future. Those individuals will be asked to leave immediately and not allowed to get food for three months.
Everyone gets the same amount of food no matter what time they enter the fairground. So we ( the board) suggest you NOT leave your home until 1 p.m. or later. The distribution does not start until 2:30 p.m. or later because once the food arrives, we have a lot of work to do before the food is ready to be given out. If you do not like waiting in the parking lot, why don’t you come in and volunteer to help bag food, then you can arrive at 10 a.m.
Most people who come are very thankful and voice their appreciation for all the work the volunteers do. It just takes a very few to ruin a good thing for everyone. If you have further questions please check the post in the two local Cambridge papers which appears the Wednesday before each distribution. You can also check us out on our Facebook page or call at 612-402-6100 which is responded to the Friday before and until after distribution.
Cambridge Surplus Food
Distribution Board
