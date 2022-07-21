To the editor,
Thank you for publishing the news contribution about Great River Energy’s plans for dual-fuel operations at the Cambridge Peaking Station power plant. There are a lot of exciting things happening in Cambridge, including cutting-edge work in energy storage.
I serve the members of East Central Energy as the cooperative’s president and chief executive officer. East Central Energy is a member-owner of Great River Energy. We depend on a reliable power supply from Great River Energy to serve 63,000 homes, farms and businesses across 11 counties in east central Minnesota.
The dual-fuel project proposed in Cambridge is not only necessary, it is urgent. During extreme weather, such as the polar vortex of 2021, peaking power plants with dual-fuel capability were essential for meeting heightened demand for electricity. As global events affect our local natural gas supply, it is even more important that the power supply resources serving Minnesota can operate on an alternative fuel. Dual-fuel capability at Cambridge Peaking Station will enhance the resiliency of the electric system in our area. And, to ensure the project is completed responsibly, Great River Energy agreed to complete an Environmental Assessment Worksheet through the State of Minnesota.
Great River Energy currently has 10 combustion turbines with dual-fuel capabilities. On average, each operates on fuel oil for 24-48 hours per year. These are the most critical periods to ensure reliability and resiliency for Minnesotans. These are often among the hottest or coldest hours of the year, when dependable energy is a matter of health and safety.
Dual-fuel operations are important today and for the near future; however, the Cambridge site will soon offer a glimpse of the future of the electric system. Great River Energy is developing a first-of-its-kind multi-day energy storage pilot project capable of providing the critical multi-day storage needed to ensure electricity remains reliable as renewable energy continues to grow. Best of all, the storage project will not use rare-Earth metals. It will be constructed using iron, one of the safest, cheapest and most abundant minerals – and it’s found right here in Minnesota.
Justin Johnz
President/CEO East Central Energy
