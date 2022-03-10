To the editor,
The letter to editor in the March 3 edition of the Star had some very interesting statements and not all of it I agree with. When you started to defend Biden is where it crossed the line. I will ask you to put into words what immigration laws Biden passed because they could not have meant anything in regards to what has transpired since he took office.
How many illegals has the Biden administration sent back as you claim? Two million illegal immigrants, not many vetted, came into this country. Like the Biden administration I’m sure you did not take a trip to see the catastrophe at our borders? Try watching news sources where they talk to border patrols and show real images of this catastrophe. Drugs pouring through as well as MS13 sex traffickers flooding through. Border patrols understaffed immensely. According to a New York Post opinion piece, 220,000 illegals have crossed since Harris claims she shut down the border due to understaffed border patrols. The Previous administration sent all of the illegal prisoners that were locked up here back to Central America so we would not have to worry about their release. Taxpayers did not have to support them either.
ICE agent Thomas Feely quit his job because he called the Biden administration in regards to a known illegal convict trying to cross the border, and they approved him to cross regardless.
Here are some facts for you, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s website: Biden/Harris open border statistics vs. Trump’s last year in office border offenses — total criminal convictions from illegals from opening of border ramp up — FY 2022 is only two weeks into the year. Assault battery 2020=208, 2021=1,178 2022= 174; Burglary/theft 2020= 143; 2021= 825; 2022 =134; homicide/manslaughter 2020=3; 2021=60; 2022=12; sexual offenses 2020=156; 2021=488; 2022 64; US border criminal non citizens “illegals” arrest 2020= 2,438; 2021=10,763; 2022=1,682.
Lastly, I want to be clear I have nothing but respect for the Danielsons — they have been very instrumental for our community. However, I will not sit back and support a dysfunctional president whom only cares about himself and votes, and not the safety of Americans.
Jerry Grell
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.