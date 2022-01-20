To the editor,
A recent letter to the editor written by another one of the “Hate Trump and his followers fan club” deserves a response.
Insurrection? Treason? Are you kidding me? Do you truly believe this was an effort to overthrow our government? If so they certainly weren’t very well prepared. A largely peaceful bunch of unarmed, disappointed citizens goes to the capitol to protest is an insurrection? A few idiots go into the capitol and break a few windows and doors and vandalize some property that belongs to them is an insurrection? Anybody that can put their hatred of President Trump aside for a moment and still really believe the above was really an insurrection I have a club for you to join. It’s called the World is Flat Club.
Five people Killed? No. One person was killed. The others died of natural causes including the capitol police officer. One unarmed woman, Ashley Babbit, was shot and killed without any justification by an officer that probably should have been in another profession.
140 police officers injured? That seems a little high and the definition of injury was applied pretty loosely. But I do agree that there was no justification for any of the officers to be harmed. The guilty should be very severely punished for that.
What I find ironic is the concern for the 140 injured police officers coming from a member of the party that seems to hate police officers. Defund the police-get rid of them-they are all racist. Charge them for looking at someone cross-eyed. While not everyone on the left believes in defunding the police your party leaders certainly do. That is called guilt by association. Time for a change in that kind of leadership and thinking.
On another note kind of off subject: Yes, I agree with the left on this. There is a lot of changes that are very badly needed in our law enforcement community. Here are my suggestions: Double their pay. Double their benefits. Cut their hours to something reasonable. Protect them from ridiculous lawsuits. And support their efforts to make your life safer! Seems reasonable.
Gary A. Westerberg
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.