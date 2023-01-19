To the editor,
Biden spent billions of tax payer monies to Russia for oil to help them build tanks now spend billions to help Ukraine blow them up. Which side is he on?
•Did keystone pipeline damage 571,000 ag jobs and 76 billion in ag economy?
•Wow, created 10 million jobs. Near 7 million folks lost their jobs because many of us wanted to make our own decisions in regards to the COVID vacs, military personal too. How many folks had to leave their jobs because of Democrats shutting down businesses and our schools? Would this have caused the 6.7% unemployment rate? The jobs that were filled were folks coming back into the work force that were forced to leave because of Democrats. Heck Biden wanted to shut down every business.
•Criminal noncitizen stats, just like Biden whom takes absolutely no responsibility for the oil crisis, border crisis, inflation its everyone else fault. Did you see the stats for rape, murders, violent crimes 2019 vs 2020 vs 2021 vs 2022? Why are you comparing this to DOJ? Has nothing to do with the DOJ. These stats reveal illegals criminal offenses from the border being wide open. Then you give Biden the credit for seizing the fentanyl drugs when it’s the understaffed, overworked border patrols that are the heroes not Biden. Maybe you should chat about this to Henry Cuellar {D} Texas and several other Dems that are pressuring Biden to close the border.
•Inflation was cause by massive oil prices, ask any economic professional Warren Buffet, Morgan Stanley. It doesn’t take rocket science to figure this out. Any time oil increases so does the cost of doing business. Everything has to be transported. Even Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO, stated this as he had to lay off several employees before Christmas.
•First Amendment, its fine for the Democrats lie and control this however, now things have changed, even playing field now.
•How does that make you feel when the President you supported gets chastise. Now Biden is getting investigated for having several classified documents at several of his hideouts. Hunter Biden investigations are coming and finally we will see what will transpire with alleged corruption of this liar of a President. Again impeach immediately.
I used to vote Democrat even Carter in which I’m embarrassed to admit and I have written some very harsh letters against Republicans, Bush was one of them, he was a glorified Democrat. I’m a conservative! I can admit some Republicans are not worthy.
Jerry Grell
Cambridge
