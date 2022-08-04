To the editor,
My recent letter asked a very specific question. My exact question was what has President Biden done for the average person? Now I was looking for something like lower taxes, lower drug costs. Something that would have an actual affect on the quality of life for the average person now, today. Two writers responded. I will refer to them as D and B as I would just as soon not use names. They sent a total of 17 accomplishments of this administration. Out of the 17 not one would affect the life of the average person that is struggling to make a living today. Possibly a few of them would have a long term affect but that is not what I was looking for. Was my question misunderstood or was this part of their distraction efforts? I will give then the benefit and say try again. (gas-groceries-baby food)
Mr. D wrote a good letter getting his views across, but with a few errors. President Biden is not a liar? Where have you been? Ever watch the clip of him describing his time in law school and his IQ? Bully? Seems like he has made reference to taking someone behind the school or out back? Abuser of women? There has been accusations. I know, I know — so has President Trump. Water under the bridge — not our President anymore.
Mr.B: Your venomous hatred for President Trump is very obvious. You never write a letter without letting us know how deep your hatred for him goes. Please get over it. He is gone. He is not our President at the present. With any luck in a few years you will be able to complain about him all you want. As to derogatory name calling, remember that dumb SOB Peter Doucy. That was kind of derogatory don’t ya think? Anyway with a less than 30% approval rate I think you guys are in the minority with your defense of President Biden and his administration. Thanks for your opinions.
Gary Westerberg
Cambridge
