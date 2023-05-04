To the editor,
Red Herrings. The conversation surrounding the Right to Read is a morass of Red Herrings. As purported by Bill Stickels III in his April 27 column, the right to read is under attack because books are being, or threatened to be, banned. Contrary to his column, however, your right to read is not under attack nor are any books being banned.
Let’s get two things correct: yes, we have the right to read and yes, the government may not ban books, generally. As an adult, I have the right to purchase and consume the written material I want. Nowhere in Isanti County are adults being prosecuted for or prohibited from reading books.
Now, let us address what this really is about children, libraries, and schools. Children do not have an inherent right to read anything they wish. No one could genuinely suggest that. Not letting children read obscene, adult material is not infringing their rights.
Libraries cannot carry every conceivable book that any patron wishes to read. Pragmatically, that’s impossible. Moreover, removing current books from the library’s selection is not banning books. As you may understand, your right to read is a negative right, not a positive right. While the government cannot ban a book, the government does not have to provide you with the books you wish to read.
As here, Stickels’ comparison to the Second Amendment resolution is anther red herring. Is the government providing its citizens with firearms? No, it’s not. Is not providing firearms a banning? No, it’s not.
Schools, likewise, must curate select books because they cannot have every book. Nor should they. Some books are inappropriate for children; this is not controversial.
In regards to children, libraries, and schools, then, who decides what books should be available to read? Parents, the community, elected officials, and board members. Want your child to have a book that’s unavailable thorough the library or school? Purchase it, request it, or advocate for its inclusion. It’s what parents have been doing for years.
Our County Commissioners have an important job to do. There is no need to pass a nonsensical Right to Read resolution.
Michelle Block
North Branch Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.