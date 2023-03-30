To the editor,
I was somewhat surprised and definitely disappointed with our County Star editor’s blatant violation of the paper’s letters to the editor ‘GUIDELINES FOR ALL SUBMISSIONS’, where it states that “Letters must be submitted by 5 p.m. Mondays.” The publishing of Mr. Howard Lewis’ scathing letter, which quite obviously was submitted at least more than 26 hours and 17 minutes past the deadline, seems to clearly indicate a bias by showing favoritism of one particular point of view. Printing this letter, which referred to Tuesday night’s Commissioner Board meeting, before anyone else’s opinion could be submitted, appears to be an effort to sway public opinion quickly and definitively.
I appreciate the editor’s right to express his own personal opinions in his editorial section of the newspaper, but this type of manipulation of what and when the public can and cannot read, tends to bespeak a socialistic controlling agenda. It is, in its own unique way, a form of censorship that violates our 1st Amendment right to freedom of speech.
Based on his actions in the face of his own guidelines, I can only assume that, in the future, any ‘Letters to the Editor’ that I might submit by 7:17 p.m. on Tuesdays will be printed in that week’s edition of the County Star.
As far as the subject matter of Mr. Lewis’ letter goes, our new commissioners have no desire or need for “political stunts” to garner votes. They got the votes…remember…last November? And even though the county commissioner position is a non-partisan one, none of us are naïve enough to believe that values and principles do not play out in the performance of their duties. In fact, that is why we elected them. As Mr. Kersten stated in his letter last week, the conservative ﬁscal and political values of the people of Isanti County was clearly represented at the ballot boxes.
So, while some of our county officials seem to struggle with distinguishing the difference between Constitutional issues (excessive gun control) and cultural issues (trans-genderism, abortion, undocumented immigrants), our commissioners have the wisdom and foresight to stand in the gap for their constituents and guard against the tyranny of those who would seek to manipulate and control us into an ineffective and submissive society.
Gary Lantz
Cambridge
