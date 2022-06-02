To the editor,
I’m sad, confused, disgusted, and angry. How did it come to this Orwellian nightmare where an outrageous interpretation of the Second Amendment normalizes owning weapons of mass destruction? Is your AR15 really a deer rifle because it appears to be the weapon of choice for mass murder?
Are you old enough to have watched the NRA transform from a gun safety organization to a ‘gun rights’ lobby in the 1970s? Now beholden to the NRA’s political contributions and false narratives about the ‘right.. to bear arms’ we witness massacres of our children, racist massacres of targeted minorities, domestic homicides, and suicides. These events, committed almost exclusively by (angry?) men, subject to false information from generally right-wing sources, are unique to the United States of America.
The false narratives abound worldwide but the guns don’t. The mental health excuse for perpetrators has been shown to represent but about 5% of the shooters. There are 1.2 guns for every living American. But facts aren’t that relevant. Our elected representatives in this district have long abandoned them. The reality is more guns means less safety, more deaths, and less freedom for everyone. Americans now think twice about going to church, school, the grocery, a concert, or even driving down the highway. After the last two massacres, I guess we need to credit those who are giving their lives in defending the Second Amendment: elementary school children and black Americans.
Dann Adair
North Branch
