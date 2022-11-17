To the editor,
Special thanks to the voters from Cambridge-Isanti. I am humbled and honored that you have elected me for the school board. Much respect, admiration, and thanks to the past and present parents/guardians, school board members, administration, teachers, educational support personnel, coaches, advisors, and directors, for their outstanding knowledge, expertise, passion, wisdom, love and care to educate our Bluejackets.
It is always a great day to be a Bluejacket and Go Big Blue.
Mark Solberg
Cambridge
