To the editor,
I’m writing in response to Mr. Gene Johnson’s column “Please Reduce Taxes” — not to dispute Mr. Johnson’s facts or challenge his ideas, but to seek clarification.
Mr. Johnson mentioned Minnesota’s $17 billion surplus and then stated “The first concern in this 45th highest tax rate state is to reduce taxes. We have been overtaxed and that needs to be corrected. I don’t think it makes sense to send out rebate checks based on income, but rather provide a rebate to those who have paid the taxes.”
Saying “we have been overtaxed” might lead someone to believe that it’s this overtaxing that is solely responsible for the surplus. That’s not true. After the pandemic shutdowns, wages, salaries and prices rose dramatically in response to the sudden increased demand for goods. The higher demand was greater than production could meet, and this decreased supplies, increased prices, caused shipping delays and led to inflation.
The higher wages produced greater state withholding taxes, and the higher prices drove up sales tax collections. State revenues grew, and the surplus began building. Low unemployment, while a good thing, has added more state income tax to the surplus.
Mr. Johnson says rebate checks should be given, NOT on the basis of income, but to those who paid the taxes. While that sounds great, those with greater incomes were exactly the ones who paid more in state income tax. And, those who didn’t get wage increases still had to buy things at inflated prices accompanied by greater sales tax amounts. Thus, it seems that Mr. Johnson favors everyone getting a rebate check.
I disagree with Mr. Johnson that rebate checks are only there to “buy votes.” That stance is a typical political comment with no substance behind it. But he said it, so now I must ask whether he favors rebate checks or not. He’s given both answers.
I agree with Mr. Johnson that state tax rates should be tweaked downward, but only a little. To me, it’s like a doctor slightly adjusting a patient’s medication level. It should be true that paying at lower tax rates for a while will, over time, accomplish the same thing as a rebate check, without the state’s cost of issuing checks.
Loren W. Brabec
Braham
