To the editor,
In an article published by Purdue University, servant leadership is defined as, “a philosophy and set of practices that enriches the lives of individuals, builds better organizations and ultimately creates a more just and caring world.”
Servant leadership is based on the desire to serve and give to one’s community. By putting the needs of others first, you empower people to perform at their best.
So, where is this type of leadership reflected in our County Commissioners’ decision on how to redistrict Isanti County? In the end, it all came out looking good on paper. The final vote was for Plan A which divided the population density in such a way that each commissioner represents a number of citizens that comes within the legally required parameters. That is how fair and equal representation is attained.
Why then, did they initially choose to not go this route and institute Plan F that did not meet the legal requirements? And why did they suddenly, at an emergency meeting, rescind their first vote and choose differently?
What is not known to the general public (since, as far as I can tell, it has not been published anywhere) is that even though they were told by the county attorney that their concerns about the viability of Plan A were unfounded and, that it was the only plan that met the acceptable statutory population differentials, they chose otherwise and ignored the concept of fair and equal representation of the people. That decision immediately brought a number of concerned citizens into action to file a class action lawsuit against the board. It was this threat that finally “persuaded” them to consider the people, over the land, and change their vote.
What’s my point? It is that, grateful as we all are that truth and equality finally ruled the day, where are the servant hearts of our commissioners? The lack of concern for their constituents that was reflected in the removal of our right to vote for county auditor/treasurer and county recorder has once again risen to the surface to reveal their true identities.
I find it incredulous how any government official can identify as a public servant with this lack of servant leadership mindset. Or do they not consider themselves servant leaders or even public servants at all, but rather the peoples’ masters? I am curious how this will play out in the upcoming election.
Gary Lantz
Cambridge
